Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
India Watches On As Siddaramaiah Faces Repeated Attacks From CM-Hopeful D K Shivakumar In Karnataka

India Watches On As Siddaramaiah Faces Repeated Attacks From CM-Hopeful D K Shivakumar In Karnataka

BTTV
BTTV
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 28, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 28, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Karnataka Congress has descended into an all-out civil war. The gloves are off, and the daggers unmistakably drawn as DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engage in a bitter power showdown. With both camps digging in and refusing to step back, the fight for the CM throne has turned explosive. DK Shivakumar’s pointed reminder to the high command about the rotational CM formula set the stage on fire — even though he later distanced himself from his viral “word power–world power” remark. As tensions escalate, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has summoned senior Karnataka leaders to Delhi, but both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar insist no invitation has reached them. Meanwhile, ministers and MLAs are openly staking claims — from Yathindra Siddaramaiah defending the CM to G Parameshwara and others demanding their share of power. Two-and-a-half years after a sweeping victory, Congress now stands at the edge of implosion in Karnataka.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended