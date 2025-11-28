India Watches On As Siddaramaiah Faces Repeated Attacks From CM-Hopeful D K Shivakumar In Karnataka

Karnataka Congress has descended into an all-out civil war. The gloves are off, and the daggers unmistakably drawn as DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engage in a bitter power showdown. With both camps digging in and refusing to step back, the fight for the CM throne has turned explosive. DK Shivakumar’s pointed reminder to the high command about the rotational CM formula set the stage on fire — even though he later distanced himself from his viral “word power–world power” remark. As tensions escalate, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has summoned senior Karnataka leaders to Delhi, but both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar insist no invitation has reached them. Meanwhile, ministers and MLAs are openly staking claims — from Yathindra Siddaramaiah defending the CM to G Parameshwara and others demanding their share of power. Two-and-a-half years after a sweeping victory, Congress now stands at the edge of implosion in Karnataka.