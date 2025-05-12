Indian Airspace Now Fully Open For Commercial Operations. Here's The List Of 32 Airports To Reopen

The Indian airspace is now fully open for commercial operations. The Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) related to the closure of 32 airports across the country have been cancelled. The cancellation of NOTAMs came on the instructions of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025.It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a release. It also advised passengers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airlines' websites for regular updates. This move is expected to ease air traffic congestion and benefit both domestic as well as international airlines. The government imposed airspace restrictions after the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan on May 7 during Operation Sindoor. In response, the Pakistani Army launched heavy artillery and drone strikes across the Line of Control. The airspace curbs were initially meant to be in place till Saturday morning, but were later extended till 05:29 am on May 15. List of airports that will reopen soon: Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, Uttarlai.

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier IndiGo told its passengers that airports are open for operations and that the airline will progressively commence its operations on the previously closed routes.