Indian-American MIT Student Megha Vemuri Barred From Graduation Over Pro-Palestine Speech

MIT Class President Megha Vemuri was barred from graduation after speaking out against Israel’s war on Gaza during her commencement speech—while wearing a Keffiyeh. The university claimed her speech differed from the approved version and amounted to protest. This comes amid growing crackdowns on pro-Palestine demonstrations under the Trump Administration. Students across the U.S. are demanding universities cut ties with Israel’s military. Earlier this month, NYU withheld a diploma from student Logan Rozos for a similar speech. The incident at MIT reflects rising tensions on campuses as students push back against what they call complicity in genocide. Watch the full story to hear from Megha and understand how this movement is shaking U.S. academia.