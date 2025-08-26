Business Today
Indian Army Advances In Cyber Defence With Indigenous 5G Network At MCTE

  New Delhi,
  Aug 26, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025, 9:22 PM IST

The Indian Army has achieved a significant technological milestone with the development of an indigenous 5G network at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE). Designed to enhance training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Electronic Warfare, and Cyber Security, the initiative reflects the Army’s growing emphasis on self-reliance in critical defence technologies. Lieutenant Colonel Nainish Lohakare, Instructor at MCTE, underlined that the century-old institute continues to lead in adopting and advancing modern warfare capabilities. Alongside traditional courses, MCTE is expanding into futuristic domains such as 6G, the Internet of Things, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and space technologies.

