Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Carries ISRO Experiments to ISS | Proud Moment for India

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, currently aboard the International Space Station on the Axiom-4 mission, is conducting groundbreaking experiments designed by Indian institutions under ISRO’s coordination. In a live chat with Axiom Space’s Chief Scientist Dr. Lucie Low, Shukla expressed pride in serving as a “bridge” between Earth-based researchers and the ISS. He highlighted the joy of enabling cutting-edge microgravity research across disciplines—from cognitive studies to seed growth and stem cells. Among the most exciting, he noted, is a stem cell experiment testing whether supplements can accelerate healing and cell growth in space, unlocking potential medical breakthroughs for Earth.