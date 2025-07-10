Business Today
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Carries ISRO Experiments to ISS | Proud Moment for India

  Jul 10, 2025
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025, 5:46 PM IST

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, currently aboard the International Space Station on the Axiom-4 mission, is conducting groundbreaking experiments designed by Indian institutions under ISRO’s coordination. In a live chat with Axiom Space’s Chief Scientist Dr. Lucie Low, Shukla expressed pride in serving as a “bridge” between Earth-based researchers and the ISS. He highlighted the joy of enabling cutting-edge microgravity research across disciplines—from cognitive studies to seed growth and stem cells. Among the most exciting, he noted, is a stem cell experiment testing whether supplements can accelerate healing and cell growth in space, unlocking potential medical breakthroughs for Earth.

