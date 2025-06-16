Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Indian Diaspora Gears Up To Welcome PM Modi Ahead Of G7 Summit In Canada

Indian Diaspora Gears Up To Welcome PM Modi Ahead Of G7 Summit In Canada

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Excitement is building among the Indian diaspora in Canada as PM Modi prepares to visit for the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. This will be his first global summit after Operation Sindoor and his first visit under Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney. Indian-origin residents are planning a warm welcome with flags, slogans, and cultural events. As global leaders gather to discuss AI, critical minerals, and geopolitical conflicts, the Indian community abroad is eager to see Modi represent the nation on the world stage once again. Here's a ground report

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended