Indian Diaspora Gears Up To Welcome PM Modi Ahead Of G7 Summit In Canada

Excitement is building among the Indian diaspora in Canada as PM Modi prepares to visit for the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. This will be his first global summit after Operation Sindoor and his first visit under Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney. Indian-origin residents are planning a warm welcome with flags, slogans, and cultural events. As global leaders gather to discuss AI, critical minerals, and geopolitical conflicts, the Indian community abroad is eager to see Modi represent the nation on the world stage once again. Here's a ground report