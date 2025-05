India's economy has reached $15 trillion in PPP terms—over half the size of the US—says NITI Aayog's Suman Bery. “While we are a $4 trillion GDP at market prices, at PPP term, we are $15 trillion economy,” Bery said, addressing the Annual Business Summit 2025 of the industry body CII. The size of the US economy in PPP terms is around $29 trillion.