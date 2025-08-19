Indian Railways Goes Airport-Style: Luggage Limits, Weighing, Fines Coming Soon

Indian Railways is set to introduce airport-style baggage rules for passengers across major stations. Soon, luggage will be weighed at railway stations, and those carrying oversized or extra bags may face fines. The move aims to streamline travel, reduce overloading, and ensure fair use of railway resources. Passengers will need to strictly adhere to prescribed weight and size limits, similar to air travel norms. Officials say this step will improve both safety and comfort in trains, while also preventing misuse of compartments by excess baggage. As the new system is rolled out, questions remain on how smoothly enforcement will work and whether passengers will accept the changes.