Indian Railways: Track Construction Doubles Under New Budget

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently highlighted a massive transformation in Rajasthan’s railway infrastructure. Under the previous government, the railway budget for the state stood at ₹682 crore. Today, that number has skyrocketed to ₹9,960 crore—an incredible 14x increase. Vaishnaw also noted that between 2009–2014, only 160 km of railway tracks were built annually. In contrast, the current average has more than doubled to 374 km per year. This marks a significant shift in India's railway development, with Rajasthan emerging as a major beneficiary. Tune in for detailed insights into what this means for the region's connectivity, economy, and job growth.