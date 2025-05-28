India’s 5th Gen Fighter: Govt Approves AMCA Project for IAF | Aatmanirbhar Bharat Push

India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project has received government approval, marking a major leap in indigenous defence technology under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The AMCA will be India’s first fifth-generation fighter jet, with ₹15,000 crore sanctioned for prototypes and mass production targeted by 2035-36. The IAF plans to induct 160-200 AMCAs by 2047. This move comes as Pakistan eyes Chinese J-35 fighters post-Operation Sindoor. Watch exclusive insights from Aero India, Yelahanka, and hear from the AMCA project team on what’s next for India’s air power. Stay tuned for updates on this game-changing defence initiative!