India’s 6% Growth Trap: Why Manufacturing Still Struggles To Beat China

Can India move beyond its long-term 6–6.5% growth trajectory and achieve sustained 8–10% GDP growth? Maneesh Dangi, CEO & Founder, Mosaic AMC, argues that India’s institutional structure, job creation, demographics and reform pace make 6–6.5% growth a more realistic long-term range. While infrastructure investment and services remain strong, manufacturing continues to struggle against China’s massive scale, lower costs and highly integrated supply chains. He explains why FTAs and PLI schemes alone may not be enough to transform India into a manufacturing powerhouse, even as India continues to deliver relatively healthy economic growth compared with many global economies.