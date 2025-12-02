Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
"India’s 8.2% Growth Is Impressive": German Envoy Praises Economy, Calls India Key Investment Hub

"India’s 8.2% Growth Is Impressive": German Envoy Praises Economy, Calls India Key Investment Hub

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 2, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 2, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

German Ambassador to India Dr. Philipp Ackermann praised India’s economic momentum, calling the 8.2% growth rate “very impressive” and saying India’s expanding market makes it an increasingly attractive and stable destination for global investment, including German businesses. Speaking on the outcomes of COP-30, Ackermann said the summit delivered “good and binding results,” particularly on climate adaptation, even though some expectations were unmet. He reiterated that Germany is fully committed to phasing out fossil fuels and has pledged significant funds for climate action. He also acknowledged that the absence of the United States at COP-30 created a financing gap in global climate commitments. Highlighting Indo-German cooperation, Ackermann pointed to the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) as a key platform where both nations will work “hand in hand” to share technology, expertise, and strategies for climate mitigation and adaptation. On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India, the ambassador said Germany would watch the engagement closely. He noted that India’s relationship with Russia differs from that of European nations but reminded that Russia is “leading a war that costs human lives every day.” He added that Prime Minister Modi’s consistent message-“This is not an era of war” reflects India’s position and hoped it would be reiterated during the visit.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended