Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India’s Aviation Infrastructure Push: Will States Step Up On MROs And FTOs?

India’s Aviation Infrastructure Push: Will States Step Up On MROs And FTOs?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 5, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

As India prepares to welcome over 1,700 new aircraft in the coming years, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu outlines a clear and urgent roadmap for the country’s aviation infrastructure. Speaking at a key industry platform, the Minister emphasised the critical role of Flight Training Organisations (FTOs), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centres, and emerging sectors like drones in meeting the surging demand for skilled aviation professionals. Highlighting the need for strong Centre–State collaboration, he called on state governments to proactively invest in FTOs and capitalise on the available infrastructure to train pilots indigenously. With a growing talent pool and strategic geopolitical positioning, India, he noted, is well-placed to become a global hub for aircraft maintenance. Can India rise to the challenge? Will the states align with the national aviation mission? Watch this exclusive report to understand what's at stake in India’s race to build a future-ready aviation ecosystem 

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended