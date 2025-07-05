India’s Aviation Infrastructure Push: Will States Step Up On MROs And FTOs?

As India prepares to welcome over 1,700 new aircraft in the coming years, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu outlines a clear and urgent roadmap for the country’s aviation infrastructure. Speaking at a key industry platform, the Minister emphasised the critical role of Flight Training Organisations (FTOs), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centres, and emerging sectors like drones in meeting the surging demand for skilled aviation professionals. Highlighting the need for strong Centre–State collaboration, he called on state governments to proactively invest in FTOs and capitalise on the available infrastructure to train pilots indigenously. With a growing talent pool and strategic geopolitical positioning, India, he noted, is well-placed to become a global hub for aircraft maintenance. Can India rise to the challenge? Will the states align with the national aviation mission? Watch this exclusive report to understand what's at stake in India’s race to build a future-ready aviation ecosystem