India’s Big Blow To Turkiye-Pak Nexus: Drone Operators Killed, TRT Blocked, Public Anger Erupts

Turkiye’s deepening military involvement in Pakistan’s anti-India operations has sent shockwaves across the subcontinent. From supplying hundreds of drones to deploying personnel on Pakistani soil, the Turkiye-Pakistan nexus has now come under the scanner. India’s precision strikes reportedly neutralized over 350 Turkish drones and killed two Turkish operators. This betrayal has sparked nationwide anger—calls to boycott Turkish products are growing louder, Indian tourists are shunning Turkiye, and the government has blocked Turkish state broadcaster TRT World on X for spreading misinformation. The outrage is stronger because India had once stood by Turkiye during its 2023 earthquake through 'Operation Dost'.