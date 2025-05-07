India’s Bold 25-Minute Strike | Operation Sindoor Crushes Pakistan Terror Network

India has answered terror with power. After two weeks of diplomatic pressure, Operation Sindoor was launched early Wednesday morning, marking a historic counter-terror offensive. Indian forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes began at 1:04 AM with a precision hit on the Abbas Camp in Kotli, PoK — a key Lashkar-e-Taiba suicide bomber training centre. Within minutes, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen camps in Sarjal and Mehmoona in Sialkot were also struck.

The most critical target was Muridke, the Lashkar-e-Taiba HQ, bombed four times. This was the same site where 26/11 Mumbai attackers were trained. Bahawalpur, the Jaish HQ, suffered massive damage with the killing of Masood Azhar’s close relatives and commanders. Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, Chak Amru, and Gulpur camps were also hit, disrupting Pakistan’s terror launchpads.

This operation, carefully designed to avoid escalation, was India’s firm yet focused response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes were backed by visual proof and maps, released by women officers in a powerful tribute to the widows of the slain.

\India’s message is clear — terror will be punished, no matter where it hides. Will Pakistan get the message this time?