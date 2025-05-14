India’s Boycott Storm Hits ‘Pakistan-Supporters’ Turkey, Azerbaijan After Operation Sindoor

Turkish delight? Not anymore. After Turkey and Azerbaijan openly backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, a fierce backlash has erupted across India. From Mumbai to Pune, citizens are protesting, boycotting Turkish goods, and refusing to travel to either country. Shiv Sena workers hit the streets, while apple merchants in Maharashtra have pulled Turkish apples from their shelves. Major travel firms like EaseMyTrip and Cox & Kings have suspended bookings to both nations, issuing advisories against non-essential travel. In 2024 alone, over 3.3 lakh Indians had visited Turkey — but now, sentiment has flipped. The trigger? Turkish-made Songar drones were reportedly used by Pakistan, and even acknowledged in the Pakistani National Assembly. Despite Turkey’s tourism board releasing a soft statement inviting Indian travellers, the response from Indians is sharp: Terror, trade, and tourism will not go together. Is this the beginning of a deeper geopolitical boycott?