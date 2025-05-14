Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India’s Boycott Storm Hits ‘Pakistan-Supporters’ Turkey, Azerbaijan After Operation Sindoor

India’s Boycott Storm Hits ‘Pakistan-Supporters’ Turkey, Azerbaijan After Operation Sindoor

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 14, 2025,
  • Updated May 14, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

Turkish delight? Not anymore. After Turkey and Azerbaijan openly backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, a fierce backlash has erupted across India. From Mumbai to Pune, citizens are protesting, boycotting Turkish goods, and refusing to travel to either country. Shiv Sena workers hit the streets, while apple merchants in Maharashtra have pulled Turkish apples from their shelves. Major travel firms like EaseMyTrip and Cox & Kings have suspended bookings to both nations, issuing advisories against non-essential travel. In 2024 alone, over 3.3 lakh Indians had visited Turkey — but now, sentiment has flipped. The trigger? Turkish-made Songar drones were reportedly used by Pakistan, and even acknowledged in the Pakistani National Assembly. Despite Turkey’s tourism board releasing a soft statement inviting Indian travellers, the response from Indians is sharp: Terror, trade, and tourism will not go together. Is this the beginning of a deeper geopolitical boycott?

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended