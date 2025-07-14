India’s Coffee Boom: CCL MD On New Products, Expansion & Market Strategy

India’s coffee market is undergoing a significant transformation, with changing consumer preferences and rising demand for premium offerings. In this exclusive conversation, Srishant Challa, Managing Director of CCL Products (India) Ltd, discusses the company’s strategy amid these evolving trends. From the recent launch of the UK-origin brand Percol to expansion plans and the shift towards a more branded, high-margin portfolio, the conversation covers a wide range of developments. Challa also shares insights on the B2B versus B2C dynamics, capacity utilisation, product pipeline for FY26, and the company’s broader FMCG ambitions. With coffee prices and consumption trends in focus, the interview offers a comprehensive look at what lies ahead for one of India’s largest coffee exporters.