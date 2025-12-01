India’s Development Odyssey | Arvind Subramanian & Devesh Kapur On Their Book ‘A Sixth Of Humanity’

A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey’ traces India’s unique and ambitious journey of nation-building under the extraordinary condition of universal suffrage. Written by political scientist Devesh Kapur and economist and Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, the book examines how India simultaneously attempted four major transformations—building a modern state, developing a competitive economy, reshaping society and forging national identity. It explores India’s unconventional path: democracy before development, services before manufacturing, and globalisation that empowered talent but overlooked the poor. Richly researched and sharply argued, it captures both successes and setbacks at a pivotal moment in India’s evolution.

Don’t miss Siddharth Zarabi Group Editor Business Today and Rajdeep Sardesai Consulting Editor India Today in conversation with authors Arvind Subramanian and Devesh Kapur on their landmark book, ‘A Sixth of Humanity’.