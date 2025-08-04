Business Today
India’s Drone Revolution On Display At Bharat Mandapam | Defence To Farming & Delivery Tech

Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 4, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

India’s Drone Expo has kicked off at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, offering a glimpse into the future of Indian drone technology. From long-endurance UAVs designed for the Armed Forces to advanced anti-drone systems under development, the event highlights the rapid progress being made under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Agricultural drones with precision cameras, capable of detecting crop issues on the spot, are also being showcased, along with logistics drones that hint at a future where deliveries could arrive via air. A standout attraction is the drone-killer gun, which uses radiation to disable enemy drones without firing bullets. Experts and engineers from across the country, including representatives from GA Telecommunications, Vyom Drones and Parashar Future Defence Technologies, share their insights and demonstrate the latest breakthroughs. Watch our walkthroughs and tech talks from the expo to understand how India is shaping the future of warfare, farming, and logistics with drones.

TAGS:
