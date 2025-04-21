Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
bt tv
India’s Economic Vision: Nirmala Sitharaman On Trade, Growth & Global Leadership | Hoover Institute

  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Join Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she delivers a powerful keynote at Stanford’s Hoover Institute, outlining India’s economic roadmap and trade ambitions. From fostering entrepreneurship and transparency in governance to strengthening India-US trade ties targeting $500 billion by 2030, this speech unpacks India’s strategy to lead global growth amidst uncertainties. Learn about fiscal discipline, start-up support, and India’s role as an economic engine. The minister also harnesses the power of the Indian diaspora in the US to further trade ties between the two countries.

TAGS:
TOP VIDEOS

