India’s Energy Demand To Power Global Growth: Hardeep Singh Puri Highlights Surge In Consumption

In a compelling address, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shares powerful insights into India's rapidly rising energy demands and the country's ambitious plans for exploration and production (E&P). He reflects on India’s increasing oil consumption — from 5 million barrels/day to 5.5 million, and soon to 6+ million barrels/day, and how 25% of global energy demand growth in the next two decades will come from India, according to the IEA. Listen in to know more.