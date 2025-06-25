India’s First AI Traffic System Unveiled On Dwarka Expressway: A New Era Of Smarter, Safer Highways

India takes a giant leap in road safety and traffic management! The Dwarka Expressway and part of NH-8 in Gurgaon are now equipped with the country’s first AI-powered Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). Developed by IHMCL and implemented by NHAI under its 2023 guidelines, this 56.46 km stretch features traffic monitoring cameras, video incident detection systems, and full integration with the NIC E-Challan portal. From overspeeding and no seatbelt to triple riding — the system detects 14 types of violations in real time. Welcome to the future of smart highways, safer roads, and automated enforcement in India!