India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: PM Modi To Inaugurate New Pamban Rail Bridge On Ram Navami

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited new Pamban Rail Bridge in Rameswaram on April 6, 2025. This historic engineering marvel is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, enhancing connectivity between Rameswaram and mainland India. The bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹535 crore, marks a significant upgrade from the iconic 1913 Pamban Bridge, ensuring faster rail movement and seamless maritime navigation. Unlike the old bridge, which took 25-30 minutes to open, the new structure features an advanced vertical lift mechanism that allows it to rise in just five minutes to accommodate passing ships. With 145 spans, double-track capability, and high-speed train compatibility, this bridge blends history with modern innovation. Witness the transformation of India’s railway heritage as PM Modi dedicates this milestone infrastructure project to the nation.