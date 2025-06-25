Business Today
India’s First Visit To ISS: Group Captain Shukla Takes Indian Cuisine To Space

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 25, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

As group captain Shubanshu Shukla gears up for his two-week space visit to International Space Station (ISS) launching on June 25, after a series of delay in the launch due to various reasons, ranging from problems in the launch vehicle and changes in pressure on ISS’ Zvezda module. He is taking a bit of homemade Indian food to space! While NASA’s protocol for astronaut foods is to be followed strictly in the AX-4 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials said a few Indian food items would be available for Group Captain and Gaganyaan-bound astronaut Shukla. Shukla, lovingly called Captain Shuks by crewmates, is now set to enjoy some ghar ka khana miles above Earth. Talking in a Presser on June 3rd, 2025, Group captain Shubanshu Shukla mentions the food he will be taking with him in space, " Few of the items that I'm carrying are Mango nectar (Aam Ras), I'm also carrying Moong Dal Halwa, and Carrot Halwa." A video has also emerged from months ago, when Captain Shukla and the other 3 crew members underwent a taste test to choose the food of their choice!

