India’s FTA Resurgence: Unlocking New Markets, Strengthening Alliances, And Powering Growth

India is making a strong comeback in global trade by actively re-engaging in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with key global partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Gulf Cooperation Council. After years of caution and hesitation—exemplified by its 2019 withdrawal from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)—India is now strategically pursuing trade deals to boost exports, attract foreign investment, and enhance supply chain resilience. This renewed focus is driven by economic growth ambitions, supply chain diversification, and strategic alliances with like-minded democracies. Key negotiations include the India-EU trade deal, the India-UK FTA targeting textiles and services, and a potential Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US covering pharmaceuticals, technology, and defense. While India’s proactive trade strategy offers vast opportunities, challenges remain, such as concerns over cheaper imports affecting domestic industries. By carefully balancing trade liberalization with industry protection, India aims to position itself as a global economic powerhouse. The coming years will determine how effectively India integrates into the evolving global trade landscape.