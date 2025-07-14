India’s GCC Evolution: What Got Us Here & What Comes Next? | Anuradha Thakur, DEA Secretary

At a recent CII event, Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), delivered a thought-provoking address on India's journey as a leading hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Tracing the evolution from the offshoring era that began with Texas Instruments in 1985 to the present-day scale of operations, she highlighted the strategic role GCCs now play in driving innovation, employment, and economic growth. She pointed to the critical enablers behind this success — including robust physical and digital infrastructure, the Digital India push, ease of doing business reforms, and proactive state-level policies in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Thakur stressed the need for actionable collaboration between government and industry to identify areas where organic growth can continue, where targeted policy support is essential, and how to build on the momentum already achieved. Her remarks underscored the importance of aligning regulatory frameworks, startup ecosystems, and skill development efforts to unlock the next phase of India's GCC potential.