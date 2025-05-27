India’s Global Diplomatic Outreach Begins: Tharoor In Guyana With Delegation

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is leading Group 5 of India’s All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, which began its outreach tour in Georgetown, Guyana, meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir. This is part of a broader diplomatic campaign spanning five countries—Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, and the United States—aimed at engaging influential UN members and regional powers. Speaking at a press conference, Tharoor emphasized that seven such delegations have been dispatched globally, including teams visiting the Gulf, Africa, and Latin America, to share India’s message and garner international support on key issues. The initiative, backed by the Indian government, underscores bipartisan collaboration in foreign affairs.