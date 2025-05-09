India's Golden AI Opportunity: Strong Demand Despite Price Hurdles

India's robust demand for cloud services in storage and commute sectors remains strong, presenting significant potential despite high prices. Our crucial partnership with NVIDIA positions us at the forefront of the rapidly advancing Gen AI landscape. AWS Bedrock expands customer choices, while AWS significantly invests $12.7 billion in India, recently launching its second Hyderabad region. India's vibrant startup ecosystem further fuels this growth, with security as our paramount concern, rigorously applied even in innovative areas like automated reasoning for crypto.