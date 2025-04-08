scorecardresearch
India’s Growth Story: Why Tariffs Won’t Slow Us Down

In a compelling segment from the India Global Forum 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addresses concerns around India’s 6.5% growth forecast and the possible impact of tariffs. He firmly refutes claims that tariffs could knock off 1% from GDP, explaining that India is not an export-dependent economy. With exports crossing $800 billion and a robust services sector thriving on comparative advantage, India remains resilient. Goyal emphasizes the strength of domestic demand in insulating the economy from global slowdowns and trade disruptions. This video unpacks India’s balanced approach to growth, its export-service strategy, and why short-term trade turbulence is unlikely to derail the long-term economic vision of a Viksit Bharat.

