India’s Heroes Return: Ex-Servicemen Rejoin The Ranks To Protect Vital Installations In J&K

n Jammu, ex-servicemen are lining up once again — not for benefits, but to serve the nation. These retired soldiers are rejoining the ranks through a special entry to safeguard critical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. From hospitals and bridges to power stations, they are being deployed to protect key assets at a time when security threats loom large. Their spirit of service remains unshaken, proving that once a soldier, always a soldier. This ground report captures their unwavering patriotism and readiness to defend the nation yet again.