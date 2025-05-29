India’s Kaveri Jet Engine Nears Takeoff | DRDO’s Indigenous Power Boosts Defence

India’s quest for self-reliance in defence has taken a big leap with DRDO’s Kaveri jet engine entering final trials in Russia — with only 25 hours of testing left. Originally meant for the LCA Tejas, the Kaveri engine is now being prepped to power India’s Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs). With U.S. engine supplies uncertain, public sentiment is surging with the online campaign #FundKaveri, pushing for indigenous innovation. DRDO is also working with global partners to co-develop a more powerful engine for the AMCA, India’s 5th-gen fighter. As testing nears completion, the Kaveri engine could soon soar—not just in the skies, but as a symbol of India’s aerospace ambitions. India Today tracks this powerful comeback.