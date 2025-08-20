India’s Logistics Revolution: Faster Highways, Cheaper Fuel & Electric Trucks | Nitin Gadkari

At the launch of KPMG’s report on the Indian Express Industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari outlined India’s ambitious plans to transform its logistics and transport sector. With the Prime Minister’s vision of making India the world’s third-largest economy worth $5 trillion, improving exports and reducing logistics costs is crucial. Gadkari highlighted how new express highways, tunnels, and advanced road infrastructure are dramatically reducing travel times across India, from Delhi to Chennai, Bangalore, Amritsar, and Srinagar. He also emphasised the shift towards alternative fuels, including CNG, LNG, and electric trucks, which will substantially cut fuel costs. The cost of lithium-ion batteries has plummeted from $1,500 per kWh to just $55 per kWh, making electric transport more viable than ever. This infrastructure and technology push is set to revolutionise logistics, boost trade, and transform India’s economy.