India’s Long-Term Visa Policy: Relief For Pakistani Hindus Amid Rising Border Tensions

India’s tightening of visa norms for Pakistani nationals has created a wave of concern — but also clarity — for thousands living in India on Long-Term Visas (LTVs), especially Hindus from Pakistan who fled religious persecution. In Ulhasnagar, 17 Pakistani Hindus on short-term visas returned, but those on long-term permits like Lalit Kumar expressed relief. “We were tense initially,” he says, “but then came the clarity — we’re allowed to stay.” He adds that Hindus in Pakistan face constant threats and live under fear due to terrorism and communal intolerance. Sandeep Kumar, who arrived from Sindh with his mother and sisters, shares a similar story. “We came here for safety,” he says. Their goal now: Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Bharatiya Sindhu Sabha has helped over 150 applicants apply for Indian citizenship and ensured more than 100 received formal permission to stay. The group operates free of charge, supporting a vulnerable community seeking security and dignity.