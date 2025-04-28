India’s Military Flexes Power After Pahalgam Attack | Navy, Air Force, Army In Strike Mode

India’s military forces — Navy, Air Force, and Army — are showcasing unparalleled strength and readiness in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. From successful BrahMos missile firings by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea, to the Indian Air Force’s large-scale combat drill "Aakraman", and the Indian Army's high-alert stance in Jammu & Kashmir — India is sending a chilling warning to Pakistan. Fighter jets roar across the skies. Naval destroyers dominate the seas. Ground troops stand vigilant. India’s message is crystal clear: any act of terror will be met with force.