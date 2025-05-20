Business Today
India’s Military Might On Display | Gaurav Sawant Reports From LoC Forward Post

  • New Delhi,
  • May 20, 2025,
  • Updated May 20, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

From the frontlines to your screen—India Today's Gaurav Sawant brings you an exclusive report from a forward post facing Pakistan. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Indian soldiers, Gaurav showcases the unmatched firepower and tech edge of the Indian Army — from air defence systems to precision-guided artillery. With tensions still high after Operation Sindoor, this on-ground report gives you a first-hand look at India’s readiness and response. Watch as radar systems track threats, air defence guns stand alert, and jawans carry out drills just metres from the Line of Control. This is not just a defence report—it’s a deep dive into India’s real-time combat preparedness at the nation’s most volatile border. Watch now to see India’s resolve in action.

