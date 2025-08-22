India’s Mutual Fund Industry Hits Record ₹75 Lakh Crore | SEBI Chief On What’s Next

India’s mutual fund industry has grown at a remarkable pace, with assets under management soaring from around ₹14 lakh crore a decade ago to over ₹75 lakh crore today. Speaking at the AMFI Foundation Day, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey underlined that while this fivefold growth is impressive, mutual fund assets currently account for only about 22 per cent of India’s GDP — still modest compared with advanced economies, leaving ample room for expansion. He noted that investor participation has strengthened significantly, with the number of unique investors rising from just 1 crore ten years ago to nearly 5.6 crore today. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have also become the backbone of financial discipline in India, with monthly inflows now exceeding ₹28,000 crore. Drawing a striking metaphor, Pandey described each SIP as a seed planted in the soil of financial discipline — one that grows steadily into a tree providing shade, fruit and security. With millions of Indians contributing each month, he said, the country is collectively building nothing less than a “financial forest” to secure its future.