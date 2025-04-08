India’s Oil Strategy Explained | Hardeep Puri On Crude, Reserves & Global Supply

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri breaks down India’s smart crude oil strategy — from slashing import prices to expanding sources across 40+ countries, including Argentina and Suriname. He reassures that there’s no global oil shortage and emphasizes India’s growing buffer capacity, smart buying at $60/barrel, and future-ready infrastructure. He also addresses the Russia oil price cap, domestic reserves, and why India must stay patient and prepared.
