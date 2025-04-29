India’s Pharma Exports Face Big Test As US Mulls 25% Tariff

The US is considering a 25% tariff on imported pharmaceuticals, including APIs and finished drugs — a move that could seriously impact Indian drugmakers.

India, which holds the second-highest number of USFDA-approved plants after the US, could face new hurdles in its biggest export market. Bhavin Mehta, Vice-Chairman of Pharmexcil, speaks to Neetu Chandra Sharma, Senior Editor-Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare about the growing uncertainty for Indian pharma exporters and the strategies India is deploying to expand its global footprint.