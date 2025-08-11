Business Today
India’s Rise To Global Power Status Now Unstoppable – Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

  New Delhi,
  Aug 11, 2025,
  Updated Aug 11, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

On 10th August, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for the Bhoomi Poojan of the Nextgen Rolling Stock Factory at the BEML Rail Hub — a landmark project boosting India’s self-reliance in mobility manufacturing. Speaking ahead of the event, Rajnath Singh declared that India’s rapid economic rise is now acknowledged by the entire world, crediting Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He took aim at critics unhappy with the pace of development and warned that no force can stop Bharat from becoming a global power. Singh also highlighted how attempts are being made to hinder India’s manufacturing advantage, but vowed that India’s growth momentum will not be derailed.

