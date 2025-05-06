India’s Rise To Power: FM Sitharaman Shares Global Success In Milan

During her impactful address in Milan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India’s phenomenal journey under PM Modi’s leadership—touching on UPI’s ₹24 lakh crore milestone in March 2025 and Jan Dhan’s massive reach with ₹2.614 lakh crore in deposits. She outlined the Modi government’s commitment to inclusive growth, global leadership in fintech, and support for the Indian diaspora. From street vendor credit schemes to emergency rescue missions like Operation Ganga, the FM painted a powerful picture of India’s transformation and global relevance. This video covers the key takeaways, economic figures, and why continuity in leadership matters as India eyes becoming a developed nation by 2047.