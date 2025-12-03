Business Today
India’s Russian Oil Imports Set To Hit 3-Year Low | U.S. Pressure, Tariffs & New Energy Reality

  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 3, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 3, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

India’s crude oil imports from Russia rose slightly in October 2025 — but the surge won’t last long. Fresh data from Kpler and OilX shows India continuing its Russian purchases despite Washington’s pressure. Yet refiners now warn that December 2025 could see India’s lowest Russian oil intake in at least three years, as Western sanctions tighten and risks increase. This shift marks a turning point in a relationship reshaped after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. As Europe moved away from Russian energy, India and China became Moscow’s lifelines — boosting India’s crude imports from $25.5 billion in 2022 to over $52 billion by 2024. But with President Donald Trump returning to the White House in 2025 — and imposing a harsh 25% tariff on India’s Russian oil purchases — the pressure has reached boiling point. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who famously said “Europe buys more oil in an afternoon than India,” continues to defend India’s sovereign choices on the world stage. As Moscow and New Delhi now attempt to salvage their energy partnership, both countries face tough decisions — and a shifting geopolitical landscape.

