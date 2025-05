After India's Operation Sindoor on terror camps deep inside Pakistan, Islamabad launched a failed missile and drone attack on 15 key Indian defence sites. But Pakistan’s plan was foiled by India’s advanced S-400 air defence system — the Sudarshan Chakra. With powerful tracking and interception capabilities, the S-400 shield protected areas like Pathankot, Srinagar, and Bhuj. Watch how India’s missile shield crushed Pakistan’s counter-attack and destroyed Lahore’s air defence setup.