India’s Smog Economy: How Clean Air Became A Lifestyle, Luxury And Big Business

Air pollution has become the great leveller—but only for those who can’t afford clean air. A new Smog Economy is emerging across India, where wellness retreats sell detox escapes, travellers choose destinations by AQI, and real estate markets advertise “clean-air living” as a premium amenity. Resorts like Atmantan and Naad report rising demand for oxygen therapies and pollution-free getaways as NCR residents flee toxic air. Developers in major cities are now branding projects with air-quality ratings, anti-smog ventilation and rooftop toxin filters. Meanwhile, companies like Yoga Air are selling high-tech bubble-air solutions, AI-driven purifiers, charcoal-filter masks and wearable clean-air gadgets. The Smog Economy is here—reshaping how we live, travel and even breathe.