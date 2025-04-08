India’s Tariff Strategy Explained: Piyush Goyal on Fair Trade & FTAs

At the India Global Forum 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal laid out a compelling argument for India’s tariff policy and international trade stance. Addressing concerns about unfair trade practices, especially from regions like ASEAN, Goyal emphasized the need for protective tariffs to counter cross-subsidization and economic manipulation. He highlighted India’s proactive steps through bilateral FTAs with nations like Australia, UAE, and EFTA countries, and reassured that Indian industries can compete globally—if the playing field is fair. This video breaks down his key points, India's applied tariff differences with countries like the U.S., and the broader vision for “Viksit Bharat.” Watch to understand how India is securing its economic future while promoting fair global trade.