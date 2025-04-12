India’s Tech, Talent & Trade Rise: Dr S. Jaishankar’s Vision for India-Italy Future Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar delivered a compelling address at the Italy-India Business, Science and Technology Forum in New Delhi on April 11th, underscoring India’s rapidly evolving economic landscape and the tremendous potential for deeper collaboration with Italy. India’s trade with the Mediterranean region stands at $75–80 billion annually, and with over 460,000 members of the Indian diaspora based there, the region holds strategic and economic importance. Dr. Jaishankar highlighted India’s push for innovation and growth in sectors like AI, EVs, nanotech, and drones, and called on Italian industry to actively engage with India’s expanding opportunities through the Make in India platform. He also stressed India’s reforms in ease of doing business, infrastructure (via Gati Shakti), digital public goods, and vocational training — factors that make India a vibrant, future-facing business destination. What’s India offering to global partners? Why is Italy a key ally in this new era of innovation and trade? Watch this insightful video where Dr S. Jaishankar lays out India’s roadmap for global partnerships, technology collaboration, and next-gen growth.