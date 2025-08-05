India’s Textile Traders Hit Back At US Tariffs, Vow To Find New Markets | CAIT Chairman Speaks Out

Indian traders have taken a strong and clear stand against U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods — asserting that India will not bow to external pressure. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) National Chairman, Champalal Bothra, emphasized that India can offset potential losses by expanding trade with Europe, South Africa, Japan, and Central Asia. “We want to tell the Indian government that the 35% of our exports currently going to the U.S. can be compensated through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), policy reforms, and cost-effective exports to other countries,” he said. He also urged the government to support MSMEs and enhance competitiveness through targeted FTAs and regulatory reforms.