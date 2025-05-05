India’s Water Strike On Pakistan | Chenab Water Turned Off | Digital Blackout After Pahalgam Attack

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India has launched a relentless offensive — diplomatic, digital, and now, hydrological — aimed at turning the pressure up on Pakistan like never before. In a strategic move, India has curtailed water flow through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River, and plans are underway to implement similar action at Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum. These rivers are Pakistan’s lifelines, and now they’re central to a high-stakes geopolitical game. Earlier, India had already suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and opened the Salal Dam floodgates as a signal of intent. But the offensive isn't limited to rivers. In a sweeping digital crackdown, India has blocked X accounts of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, ex-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, and even pulled down the YouTube channel of current PM Shahbaz Sharif. Celebrities like Hania Amir and Fawad Khan weren’t spared either. Economically, India has banned all imports from Pakistan, suspended postal ties, and barred Pakistani vessels from Indian ports.