India's West Asia Port Gamble In Danger As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate

As missiles fly between Iran and Israel, India’s billion-dollar dreams face a massive jolt. Two ports — Haifa in Israel and Chabahar in Iran — are at the heart of India’s strategic and economic ambitions. But now, these ports lie in a warzone. While Haifa, operated by Adani Group, risks Iranian missile fire, Chabahar, built with Indian capital, sits in a region on edge. Both are crucial to India's energy security, trade routes, and global influence. Can India navigate this diplomatic storm? Watch this detailed report.