Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India's West Asia Port Gamble In Danger As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate

India's West Asia Port Gamble In Danger As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 20, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

As missiles fly between Iran and Israel, India’s billion-dollar dreams face a massive jolt. Two ports — Haifa in Israel and Chabahar in Iran — are at the heart of India’s strategic and economic ambitions. But now, these ports lie in a warzone. While Haifa, operated by Adani Group, risks Iranian missile fire, Chabahar, built with Indian capital, sits in a region on edge. Both are crucial to India's energy security, trade routes, and global influence. Can India navigate this diplomatic storm? Watch this detailed report.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended