India's Youth, Farmers, Entrepreneurs Have Pushed Our Economy Into Global Top 5: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at US President Donald Trump's description of India as a "dead economy", saying that India is now the fastest-growing economy in the world and is poised to become the third-largest in the coming years. "In less than a decade, India came out of 'Fragile Five' economies, and it has now become the fastest-growing economy of the world," Goyal said in the Lok Sabha. "On the basis of the hard work of reforms, farmers, MSMEs, and industrialists, we have come in the top 5 economies of the world from the 11th largest economy. It is expected that we would be the third-largest economy in a few years." Referring to India's economic perception globally, Goyal added: "Today, global institutions and economists see India as a bright spot in the global economy." His remarks came hours after Trump called India a dead economy: "I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care."