Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India's Youth, Farmers, Entrepreneurs Have Pushed Our Economy Into Global Top 5: Piyush Goyal

India's Youth, Farmers, Entrepreneurs Have Pushed Our Economy Into Global Top 5: Piyush Goyal

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 31, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at US President Donald Trump's description of India as a "dead economy", saying that India is now the fastest-growing economy in the world and is poised to become the third-largest in the coming years. "In less than a decade, India came out of 'Fragile Five' economies, and it has now become the fastest-growing economy of the world," Goyal said in the Lok Sabha. "On the basis of the hard work of reforms, farmers, MSMEs, and industrialists, we have come in the top 5 economies of the world from the 11th largest economy. It is expected that we would be the third-largest economy in a few years." Referring to India's economic perception globally, Goyal added: "Today, global institutions and economists see India as a bright spot in the global economy." His remarks came hours after Trump called India a dead economy: "I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care."

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended