Indigenisation To Integration: Navy’s Big Bet On Indian Industry For Next-Gen Naval Warfare

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi outlines the Indian Navy’s strategic roadmap based on the three pillars of Indigenisation, Innovation, and Integration. Committed to becoming a fully Aatmanirbhar force by 2047, the Navy is working hand-in-hand with the Indian industry to boost self-reliance in critical domains — from ship propulsion and aero-engines to AI, quantum tech, and hypersonic weapons. Highlighting the role of NIIO and the growing impact of IDEX, the Admiral calls upon India’s R&D labs, startups, and manufacturers to consider themselves as frontliners in national defense. In a world where technology is evolving at the speed of thought, he stresses that national security now begins not just at borders — but also in our factories, our labs, and our firewalls. With maritime security at the heart of Viksit Bharat@2047, this is a call to action for a self-reliant, technologically advanced, and combat-ready Navy — ready to defend India anytime, anywhere, anyhow.